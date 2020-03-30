Olympic Games Set New Dates in July 2021

Organizers of the Olympic Games stated Monday that the brand new summer time video games will happen in July and August 2021, precisely a yr after the cancelation of Tokyo 2020 as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The Summer season Games will probably be held July 23, 2021 to Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will run Aug. 24, 2021 to Sept. 5, 2021.

The choice was taken throughout a phone convention name between IOC president Thomas Bach, Tokyo 2020 President Mori Yoshiro, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko and Olympic and Paralympic Minister Hashimoto Seiko. Japanese Prime Minister, was not on the decision, however has repeatedly burdened the necessity for the video games to go forward in a whole type no later than summer time 2021.

They stated that the choice was taken in a style supposed to guard the well being of the athletes and everybody concerned, and to help the containment of the Covid-19 virus; to safeguard the pursuits of the athletes and of Olympic sport; and the worldwide worldwide sports activities calendar.

Excluding these circumstances from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan has 1,884 confirmed situations of coronavirus, of which 1,408 stay energetic. It has recorded 52 deaths from the illness.

“These new dates give the well being authorities and all concerned in the group of the Games the utmost time to take care of the continuously altering panorama and the disruption brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the organizers stated in an announcement.

“The brand new dates, precisely one yr after these initially deliberate for 2020, even have the additional advantage that any disruption that the postponement will trigger to the worldwide sports activities calendar could be saved to a minimal, in the pursuits of the athletes and the (worldwide federations). Moreover, they are going to present adequate time to complete the qualification course of. The identical warmth mitigation measures as deliberate for 2020 will probably be carried out.”

Whereas the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing journey restrictions have wreaked havoc on many sports activities’ qualifying occasions, some athletes have already certified. They won’t need to requalify for Tokyo 2021. “It has beforehand been confirmed that each one athletes already certified and quota locations already assigned for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will stay unchanged. It is a results of the truth that these Olympic Games Tokyo , in settlement with Japan, will stay the Games of the XXXII Olympiad,” the IOC defined.

Postponement is anticipated to harm the Japanese economic system in 2020. Finance agency, SMBC Nikko Securities stated that cancellation would scale back Japan’s GDP this yr by 1.4%. It forecast that the video games will create JPY670 billion ($6.Four billion) in client demand and that canceling it is going to dent the general economic system by about JPY7.Eight trillion ($74 billion).

On the finish of 2019, organizers estimated the overall value of the 2020 Tokyo Games to be round JPY1.35 trillion ($12.6 billion). That value is shared between town of Tokyo, which is paying JPY597 billion ($5.69 billion), the Japanese organizing committee, which is paying JPY603 billion ($5.74 billion) and the Japan’s central authorities, which is paying JPY150 billion ($1.42 billion).