Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Is A Fan Of Birthday Boy Randeep Hooda



Nowadays the proficient and one of the underrated actors Randeep Hooda marks his birthday. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who made us proud on the just lately concluded Olympics on the javelin throw, is a large fan of Randeep Hooda. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video the place Neeraj Chopra is in an interview and pronounces that he’s partial to Randeep Hooda and a selected function in Laal Rang. He even recalls his discussion from the movie and mouths it, “Hawa mein pranaam bauji.” The champion additional provides that he loves his performing and has noticed his performances in motion pictures like Laal Rang, Freeway, Sarbjit. Now isn’t that so cool!



Randeep Hooda captioned this video and invited him over. He even captioned the discussion Hawa mein pranaam. Now seems like Randeep Hooda is mutually in awe of the champion and the way in which he made us proud on the Olympics.

Randeep Hooda marks his birthday these days and we’re positive this video should have left an enormous smile on his lips. The actor used to be final noticed in Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Maximum Sought after Bhai and can be subsequent noticed in Unfair and Beautiful, the place he groups up with Ileana D’Cruz.