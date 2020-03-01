Chinese language language swimmer Photo voltaic Yang was once banned for 8 years on Friday and might cross over the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of he broke anti-doping legal guidelines in a late-night incident by which a blood sample container was once smashed with a hammer.
Olympic swimming champ Sun Yang banned for 8 years in doping case
March 1, 2020
1 Min Read
