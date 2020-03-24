General News

Olympics in complete form require end to coronavirus – Hashimoto

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

The sector needs to place an end to the coronavirus forward of the Tokyo Video video games can even be held of their “entire form,” Jap Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto talked about on Tuesday.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment