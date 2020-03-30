General News

Olympics organizers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021: Asahi TV

March 30, 2020
The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to carry the outlet ceremony for the rescheduled Video video games on July 23, 2021, Japan’s Asahi TV reported on Monday, mentioning unnamed property.



