The Jap Rugby Soccer Union launched on Wednesday that subsequent month’s Asia Sevens Invitational, which doubles as a test match for rugby sevens on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
Olympics: Rugby sevens Tokyo 2020 test event canceled due to coronavirus concerns
March 4, 2020
