Olympics Ultimate: American Seashore Volleyball Pair To Quarter Finals

April Ross and Alix Klineman advance to the quarterfinals of the Olympic seaside volleyball match.

The American “A-Staff” defeated Cuba on Monday 21-17, 21-15. The win got here an afternoon after two different American groups had been knocked out within the first knockout spherical.

After taking the primary set, Ross and Klineman misplaced the primary 4 issues in the second one. Cuba’s Lidy Echeverria and Leila Martinez led 9-7 when Echeverria were given up slowly after a collision on the web. The American citizens took the purpose and in addition received the second one set.

