Omar Abdula’s entry in the hot politics of Rajasthan, this big thing about Sachin Pilot

New Delhi The politics of Rajasthan is hot these days. The conflict between CM Gehlot and Ashin Pilot is no longer hidden from anyone. The Congress is divided into two camps in the state. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has also taken an entry in the Rajasthan crisis. Omar Abdullah has issued a big statement about his sister Sara's husband and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Omar Abdullah has said in a tweet that he and his father Farooq Abdullah (Farooq Abdullah) are being dragged unnecessarily in the ongoing upsurge in Rajasthan. Along with this, Omar Abdullah has also targeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his tweet.

Omar Abdullah has written in his tweet- 'I am fed up of such lousy allegations, which are being said that whatever Sachin Pilot is doing in Rajasthan has nothing to do with me or my father's release. . Enough is Enough. Bhupesh Baghel be ready to face my lawyers. "In his tweet, Omar Abdullah has also tagged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Indian National Congress.

You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you referring your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your "question" was malicious & will not go uncontested. https://t.co/abgijaSDyW
– Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

In fact, recently Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said in a conversation with a website that he is not closely studying the developments in Rajasthan, but surprisingly, why was Omar Abdullah released? He and Mehbooba Mufti were arrested under the same sections, but Omar Abdullah came out and Mehbooba Mufti is still in jail. Is it because Sachin Pilot and Omar Abdullah are relatives.

Significantly, Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah is married to Sachin Pilot. Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah were placed under house arrest after the removal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In such a situation, after this statement of Bhupesh Baghel, Omar Abdullah has prepared to send notice to Bhupesh Baghel.