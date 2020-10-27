Omar Abdullah, furious at the new land law, said – Jammu and Kashmir ready for sale!

Srinagar: Taking a big decision on Tuesday, the central government has issued a notification saying that now there will be no need for a local certificate to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. That is, now the government has made a provision that now any citizen of the country can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision has provoked former Chief Minister of the state and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. Omar Abdullah called the new land laws notified by the Center for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as ‘deceit’ and ‘breach of trust’. In fact, the Center has released important information regarding the purchase and sale of land in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the directive issued by the government, now in the union territory any person can buy land and settle there. However, the ban on farming land will continue. The government has announced to implement it with immediate effect. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have no right to live in India: Union Minister

Abdullah said hesitantly, “Now Jammu and Kashmir is ready for sale by amending the land law.” Omar Abdullah gave his response through a tweet saying, “The changes made in the land ownership law in Jammu and Kashmir are not acceptable.” Now, no proof of localism has to be given for un-cultivated land. Now Jammu and Kashmir is ready for sale, which owns poor land, now it will have to face more difficulties. ” Omar Abdullah also accused the BJP of doing opportunistic politics. He termed the issuance of notification regarding amended land rules as BJP’s cheap politics. Also Read – Big decision of Modi government- Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Home Affairs issued notification

He said, “Interestingly, the Center waited until the LAHDC elections were over and the BJP won a majority before selling Ladakh as well. This is what the people of Ladakh have got to trust the assurances of the BJP. ” Let us know that on August 5, 2019, the central government neutralized Article 370. After this, Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory on 31 October 2019. A year after it became a union territory, the land law has been changed. Earlier, only residents of Jammu and Kashmir could buy land, but according to the new notification of the Modi government, now people from outside can also buy land here. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti does not like India and its laws, should move to Pakistan with family: Nitin Patel