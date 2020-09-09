Omar Abdullah government bungalow in Srinagar to be vacant, know what is the reason…

Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he has decided to vacate his official residence in the Gupkar Road area of ​​Srinagar city with tight security. Omar made public his letter to the Administrative Secretary on Wednesday. The letter has a date of 31 July 2020. In his letter, Omar said that he was allotted G-1 accommodation as a Member of Parliament from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Also Read – Kashmir: Stones on security forces in Budgam, terrorists escaped from siege

He wrote in the letter, 'As a result of my election as Chief Minister in 2008, the adjacent house was renovated and from October 2010 the G-1 and G-5 premises were used as the official chief minister's residence.' , 'I am staying in a residence even after leaving the post of Chief Minister in January 2015, though as per the rules I have been allowed to take a residence in Srinagar or Jammu, in such a situation I have opted to build a residence in Srinagar.'

He further wrote, 'As a result of the change in the eligibility of the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir a few months ago, I now feel that I am staying in this house in an unauthorized form, because on security or other grounds, I live in this house It is not right to live. Unauthorized capture of this is unacceptable to me.'

My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord. pic.twitter.com/dWjDacVoHn – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2020

In his tweet on Wednesday, Omar said, ‘I have written a letter to the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. Before the end of October, I am vacating the government bungalow in Srinagar. This information is being given because I have not received any notice, contrary to the news of vacating the house which appeared in the media last year. I am doing this of my own free will. ‘

It should be mentioned that as per the rules made earlier by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the former Chief Minister could keep the official residence with him during his tenure.

