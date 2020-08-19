Omar Abdullah’s Reaction on Shivraj government’s decision on government job in MP, said this …

MP Govt Jobs News: Now, only local residents will get government jobs in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) announced this on Tuesday. He said that necessary legal provisions are being made for this. The children of the state have the right over the resources of the state. This decision of Shivraj government has been attacked by Iltija, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. He said that it is not a surprise. Also Read – Shivraj government’s big decision – only local residents will get government job in MP

Jobs in J&K and Ladakh for everyone but jobs in MP exclusively for people from MP. No surprise there! https://t.co/ySK9EQGcZe
– Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 18, 2020

Omar Abdullah said in a tweet that jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are for everyone, but jobs in Madhya Pradesh are only for the people of the state. He said that there is ‘nothing surprising there’.

While states like Nagaland & MP are moving towards semi autonomous status & exclusive rights for locals, J&K is entitled to all of this constitutionally has been robbed because it is muslim dominant.BJPs 🇮🇳 has no place for minorities, hence validating Jinnah’s two nation theory – Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 18, 2020

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, has also reacted to this issue. He said that states like Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh are moving towards’ semi-autonomous status’ only for the rights of the local people, but these constitutionally-acquired rights were taken away from Jammu and Kashmir as it is Muslim majority ‘.

Iltija has written this on her mother’s Twitter handle. Since last year when Mehbooba Mufti was detained, she has been running this account. The tweet said, “BJP has no place for minorities in India and Jinnah’s two-nation theory is proving right.”

Explain that in his Independence Day speech on August 15, the CM of MP had said that the BJP government in the state will make such a system that will ensure employment to local residents based on their 10th and 12th tables.

