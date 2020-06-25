Omar Chaparro, Edy Ganem to Star in Broken English Drama ‘seventh & Union’ – Variety

Omar Chaparro, one in all Mexico’s hottest comedian-actors, and Mexican-Lebanese actress Edy Ganem (“Devious Maids”) have been solid as leads in function drama “seventh & Union” from newly launched Broken English Productions.

Launched in response to Hollywood’s paucity of various voices, in entrance and behind the digital camera, Broken English Prods. was unveiled mid-June by fledgling movie finance firm Grandave Capital, which plans to make investments some $20 million in two to 4 Latinx tasks with budgets of up to $5 million.

“We’re proud to kick off Broken English Prods. with such a powerful and industrial solid. Paired with [director] Anthony Nardolillo’s imaginative and prescient, ‘7th & Union’ is only the start of our funding in the Latinx pool of expertise and tasks,” stated Broken English Prods. head Christopher Acebo.

“7th & Union” activates two males, one well-off, the opposite not a lot, who’re each down on their luck. They strike an unlikely bond and assist one another to get out of their respective ruts.

Chaparro has starred in 5 of the top-grossing function movies in Mexico, together with “No Manches Frida” and its sequel, “La Boda de Valentina,” in addition to Netflix collection “Nailed It! Mexico.”

Ganem starred in varied award-winning indie movies corresponding to “Created Equal” earlier than additional boosting her profile in Lifetime’s dramedy collection “Devious Maids,” created by Marc Cherry (“Determined Housewives”) for ABC Studios.

Oscar Orlando Torres, who penned Eugenio Derbez’s record-busting hit “Directions Not Included,” wrote the screenplay for “seventh & Union,” which is slated to begin manufacturing in Los Angeles in the summer time.

Nardolillo , Acebo, and Torres function producers whereas Stanley Preschutti, president of Grandave Capital, and Paul Poste government produce.

Chaparro is managed by Fabiola Peña’s Expertise On the Street Administration and repped by ICM and legislation agency Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Ganem is repped by McKeon/Myones Leisure, APA and legislation agency Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.