Omar Chávez, son of JC Chávez, will return to the box in June

(Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

One of the members of the chavez dynasty will return to the ring to star in a fight above the ring. Omar Chavez he will put on his gloves again and resume his professional boxing career. After his last fight in 2021, the son of the great Mexican champion will face the Mexican Raphael Ortiz next June.

The promoter jdpromotions was in charge of announcing the event, which will take place in the Sports center “Julio César Chávez” of Park 87 of Culiacán, Sinaloa the next Saturday June 18 a las 19:00 hrs. El Businessman will have his first fight after being inactive for almost a year, so the main event will be Omar Chavez vs Rafael Ortiz.

Thus, Earthquake shared the joy that having returned to the ring caused him, in an interview with the organizer of the event he indicated that he is excited to get back into the ring and return the Chavez surname to action within the sport of cuffs and gloves.

Omar Chávez vs. Rafael Ortiz June 18, 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@omarchavezzbu)

“I feel very happy to fight again and more so here in Culiacán, I am very excited to get back in the ring and I really want to fight, look good and be with the people, make them want to have a good event, a good victory and reappear in the best way”, declared for jdpromotions.

He also explained that his return was special for having his Filing in your home statealso pointed out that his reappearance would be in the best way to please the public, so he asked for the support of all his fans, promising that it would be a great boxing exhibition.

“I want to send a greeting to all the people of Culiacán, to the people who support me, so that they are attentive to this show where many prospects from here in Culiacán and I will also fight, I hope the support of all the peoplea greeting and here we are one hundred”, he concluded his speech.

Omar Chávez was happy to return to boxing in Culiacán (Photo: Instagram/@jdpromociones)

Also through his social networks he shared with his followers his return to the ring. Through his official Instagram account, he published a temporary story with him. official fight posterwhich will be transmitted by TV Aztecain it he gave more details of all the functions that will complete the billboard.

In addition, in a second publication, he shared photographs of his training and accompanied the images with the following description: “Working hard for my next fight on June 18 in Culiacán Sinaloa @jdpromociones @boxaztecatva @ jcchavez115 #workhardstayhumble”.

The July 19, 2021 the event took place Tribute to the Kings in which Julio César Chávez was fired, as he had stated that it would be his last exhibition fight. in that presentationChávez González faced Héctor Macho Camacho Jr. and within the billboard included the participation of their children Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Omar Chavez. It was the last official fight that Omar had.

July 19, 2021 was Omar Chávez’s last fight against Inocente Álvarez (Photo: Screenshot – GSStreaming)

El Businessman was measured before Ramón Innocent Álvarez to eight rounds; because the event was to recognize the legacy of the Chavez dynasty in Mexican boxing, the sons of the grand champion they had the responsibility to win their fights, however, it was not like that.

throughout the battle, Saul’s brother Canelo Álvarez dominated the match Well, due to an accidental clash of heads in the first rounds Omar suffered a cut on his face. That led him to have a lower performance, because the blood on his face forced him to protect himself more and attack less. In the end the judges gave the victory to the Innocent Alvarez by unanimous decision.

