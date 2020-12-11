‘Omar Khalid’s poster’ shown in the farmers’ movement, the Agriculture Minister said – ‘anti-social elements’ are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation on various borders of the capital Delhi against three agricultural laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday claimed that some “anti-social elements” in the guise of farmers “conspired to spoil their movement. are doing. He appealed to the agitating organizations not to provide such a platform to such elements. Also Read – Farmers Union reached Supreme Court against agricultural laws, said- these Acts are ‘illegal and arbitrary’

Tomar tweeted sequentially, “Antisocial elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of their movement under the guise of farmers. I appeal to the peasant brothers to be vigilant and not provide their platform to such antisocial elements. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE: Deadlock between farmers and Modi government continues, Agriculture Minister said – Government ready to reform agricultural laws after talks

Significantly, against the three agricultural laws of the Center, thousands of farmers have been protesting at various borders of Delhi for the past several days. They are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws and maintaining minimum support price system for crops. Also Read – Farmers Protest latest news: Narendra Singh Tomar said – no bill can be completely defective, adopt the path of farmer talks

Tomar also shared a media report with the tweet referring to posters demanding the release of some activists arrested on charges of Delhi riots at a demonstration site of farmers at the Tikari border in the capital. After the picture of the farmers with the poster of these demands went viral on social media, the farmer leaders made it clear that their movement is “non-political”.

Addressing reporters on Singhu Border, farmer leaders said that they have refused to use their platform to many leaders. When asked about the release of posters demanding the release of some writers and intellectuals, including Omar Khalid and Sudha Bhardwaj, who were arrested on several charges during the demonstration at the Tikari border, farmer leaders said that they did not have concrete information about the What happened on the border He said that it may be the farmers’ own way to celebrate International Human Rights Day.

It is to be known that farmers have been agitating against the three agricultural laws of the Center for the last about two weeks on some other borders including the capital’s Singhu border, Ghazipur and Chilla. Khalid was arrested in September last on charges of his alleged role in the Delhi riots. However, Tomar said that the central government is sensitive towards the farmers and in view of their demands, discussions are going on with their representatives with the government. He said in another tweet, “Proposal for redressal of farmers’ objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for discussion even further.”

The protesting farmers claim that these laws have been brought to benefit the industry and this will eliminate the mandi and minimum support price (MSP) system. Five rounds of talks have been held with the government regarding their demands of the farmers’ organizations, but the matter has not been made. Tomar said that apart from him Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly said that the system of MSP will continue, there is no danger on it. He said, “This year, procurement of crops on MSP has been done very well. We have done the MSP one and a half times. If there is any doubt in their mind about MSP, then we are also ready to give written assurance. He said, “Farmers will not be obliged to pay commission in APMC mandi due to new agrarian reform laws. They will have complete freedom to choose mandi and prices for their crops on their own free will. “

Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference on Thursday and invited the farmers again for talks. During this, when asked if any other powers are present behind the protest, Tomar did not give any direct answer to this question and said, “The eyes of the media are sharp and we leave it to them to find out”. With reference to the same question, Goyal said, “To find out, the press has to use its investigative ability and efficiency.”

He said, “We believe that farmers have some issues. We respect the farmers and they discussed with us. We tried to address the issues that came up during the discussion. If there are any other issues regarding the current proposal that need to be discussed or need clarification, then we are ready for that too.

Farmers’ organizations, rejecting the government’s proposals, had said on Wednesday that they would intensify their agitation and disrupt the highways connecting the national capital as there was nothing new in the government’s offer. After the ministers’ press conference, on Thursday, the farmer leaders threatened that the railway tracks would also be blocked if the government did not repeal its three laws. Regarding the government’s three new agricultural laws, the farmers claim that the purpose of these laws is to benefit the corporate houses by weakening the mandi system and minimum support price (MSP) system for the purchase of agricultural produce.

Farmers’ organizations are adamant on repealing these new laws, rejecting the proposal of the Central Government to make some amendments in the law, to give written assurance or clarification on issues like MSP and Mandi system. The government on Thursday denied any possibility of repeal of the new agricultural laws and appealed to the farmers groups to consider the proposals of the government to address their concerns regarding these laws.