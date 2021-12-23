Omicron in India: Omicron reached 16 states of the rustic, quantity 236, Maharashtra-Delhi on the fore, here’s the most recent replace

Omicron in India: Omicron become hassle in many nations of the arena (Omicron) Now it has reached 16 states of India. Sufferers of the Omicron variant of the corona virus had been present in 16 states. The selection of Omicron sufferers within the nation has higher to 236. It’s expanding each day. Maharashtra and Delhi (Omicron in Maharashtra Delhi) There are states the place Omicron has probably the most sufferers. There are 65 sufferers in Maharashtra, whilst 64 sufferers had been present in Delhi. There are lately 24 sufferers in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan, 19 in Karnataka, 15 in Kerala and 14 in Gujarat.Additionally Learn – BCCI to carry assembly with house owners for IPL 2022 because of emerging Omicron circumstances

In conjunction with those states, the selection of Omicron sufferers in different states is not up to 10. There are 3 sufferers in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 in Andhra Pradesh, 2 in Odisha, 2 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Chandigarh, one in Ladakh, 1 in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Uttarakhand and one in West Bengal. On this method, this quantity has reached 236 within the nation. The selection of cured sufferers in those states is 104. Additionally Learn – Omicron disrupts Christmas and New 12 months celebrations, many restrictions in those states together with Delhi, Maharashtra, UP

The overall selection of #Omicron circumstances in India rises to 236, of which 104 have recovered: Ministry of Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare #COVID19 %.twitter.com/1JccWcCBlX – ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Additionally Learn – Covid 19 State smart Restrictions: Omicron danger in UP, Maharashtra, Delhi! restrictions on this stuff

An afternoon previous on December 22, the selection of Omicron sufferers within the nation was once 213. omicron (Omicron) In view of the chance of this, the central in addition to the state governments have transform alert. In view of Christmas and New 12 months, many restrictions had been imposed through the state governments. (New 12 months Restrictions) may be being introduced.