Ómicron is in full expansion: this interactive map shows which countries it has reached

Unfortunately, a new variant of Covid has already stalked dozens of countries around the world. Listed by the WHO as ‘a variant of concern’, this could mean the return to more infections and new restrictive measures, all the more reason to be already focused on its study.

To obtain more information about this new variant, CNBC has developed an interactive map to which everyone can access, and thus know all the countries in which this new variant has been reported.

An interactive map showing information about Omicron





Omicron It has already been detected in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and even Spain, like other countries of an international nature. The variant detected by scientists in South Africa causes concern among the masses, and no wonder, as the flashbacks of families that have suffered from this virus and confinement reappear.

Through the interactive map we can know in which countries this new variant has been reported, in addition to the date on which the first cases have arisen in each country. To do this, just hover over the cursor, or your finger if you are on a touch panel, to know the details.

The new Omicron variant is still unknown to scientists, there are still doubts about its transmissibility, or if current vaccines can deal with it effectively.

Xataka’s colleagues describe very well everything that is known to date about this new variant, which was detected for the first time between November 11 and 23 in the province of Gauteng, where some 77 cases were identified. Omicron has more than 50 mutations, and 32 of them are concentrated in the protein S region, something that could affect their resistance to current vaccines.

