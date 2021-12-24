Omicron stuck the tempo, 20 new circumstances have been present in Maharashtra, Phase 144 implemented, 13 circumstances in Gujarat too, 391 sufferers within the nation

Omicron: Omicron variant of corona virus within the nation (Omicron Variant) The tempo is selecting up. As of late 20 new circumstances of Omicron had been reported in Maharashtra. On the similar time, 13 new circumstances have additionally been present in Gujarat. With this, the choice of sufferers of Omicron variant of corona virus within the nation has reached 391. Until this afternoon, this quantity was once 358. The newest figures from different states are but to return. This quantity might building up when new figures come. As of late itself, the Ministry of Well being has warned that Omicron must be handled like a 2nd wave. It’ll take just one and a part to a few days for the choice of Omicron sufferers to double. Omicron circumstances can double each and every 3 days. Omicron spreads in no time.Additionally Learn – Exchange in timing of Night time Curfew in 8 towns of Gujarat from twenty fifth December in view of Omicron

Omicron in Maharashtra: Omicron registered 20 new circumstances in Maharashtra nowadays. With this, the choice of sufferers in Maharashtra has greater to 108. Of those, 54 had been cured. RT PCR take a look at file of 54 sufferers has come detrimental. Maharashtra has the best possible choice of Omicron sufferers within the nation. Additionally Learn – Night time Curfew in Haryana: The verdict of evening curfew in Haryana too, the federal government were given strict in view of Omicron

Omicron in Gujarat: On the similar time, 98 circumstances of corona virus have been registered in Gujarat nowadays. There have been 3 deaths because of corona within the state. In conjunction with this, 13 new circumstances of Omicron variant of corona virus have been additionally discovered. With this, the choice of Omicron sufferers in Gujarat has greater to 43. Additionally Learn – Omicron In India: Omicron reached 17 states, greater pressure, now this quantity has greater within the nation, circumstances will double each and every 3 days

Phase 144 imposed in Maharashtra

In view of the placement of Omicron, Phase 144 has been applied in Maharashtra. Phase 144 will stay in pressure from 9 pm to six am. In the meantime, no more than 5 other people can acquire in combination in public puts. Amassing of other people is probably not allowed. Steps had been taken via the federal government to stop the specter of Omicron and the crowds amassing at the instance of Christmas-New Yr.

Restrictions in those states additionally

Night time curfew has been imposed no longer simplest in Maharashtra but additionally in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana. Night time curfew has been imposed in lots of towns of Gujarat. In conjunction with this, restrictions have additionally been imposed in lots of different states like Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha.

Well being Ministry warned

The Well being Ministry has given a large caution referring to Omicron. The Well being Ministry stated that the way in which the measures have been being taken to care for the delta of corona virus within the nation, everybody must undertake the similar. Well being Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the velocity of enlargement of Omicron is greater than Delta. Omicron circumstances can double in a single and a part to a few days. WHO has additionally stated this factor. The Well being Ministry stated that measures must be taken to prevent Omicron. Restrictions need to be imposed. Crowds need to be stopped from amassing.