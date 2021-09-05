On a rough day, Verstappen beat Hamilton to qualify and will start the Dutch GP in F1 first.

* The accident of Carlos Sainz

After the scandal that was generated with the completion of the race in Belgium After the drivers only did three laps due to heavy rain, it is now time to hit the track again at the Dutch Grand Prix. By date 13 of the calendar of the Formula 1, Saturday’s day at the circuit of Zandvoort had everything: the strong accidents that Carlos Sainz and George Russell starred in added to the great definition of the classification between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The first blow of the morning came with the hard blow that the Spanish Ferrari driver took in the third free practice session. In the first part of the session, Sainz lost control of his car at the start of the banked corner: his car spun that took him directly against the protection barrier. “I’m sorry guys, I don’t know what happened”, was the first reaction that the runner N ° 55 of the Cavallino Rampante in radio dialogue with his team.

* The accident that left Russell out of the classification

The organizers had to stop the round with a red flag and wait 10 minutes to reactivate the circulation of the cars on the track. The mechanics of the Italian team had to work hard so that the Spaniard could go out on track to qualify.

It was precisely in the final round where the other impact of the morning took place: the young man George Russell, which comes from being second in the Belgian GP, crashed at turn 13 of the trackbut he managed to get his Williams in gear and make it to the pits. The blow meant the end of qualifying for him.

Verstappen won pole position from Hamilton in a thrilling final

* Verstappen won the classification in the Netherlands

Faced with the presence of 65 thousand fans, Verstappen was once again the fastest (1: 08.885) and will start ahead in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands. The local Red Bull driver took first place in the standings by just 0.038 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, which finished in second position. The Briton, seven times world champion, achieved his time (1: 08.923) on the final lap and was very close to the Dutchman, who won six of the last seven poles.

The Finn finished in third position Valttery Bottas (1: 09.222) and was followed by Pierre Gasly, from Alpha Tauri, who had an excellent fourth place, matching his best starting position in Azerbaijan. Charles Leclerc, who was the fastest in Q1, will start fifth in his Ferrari. For his part, Carlos Sainz recovered from the accident thanks to the work of the Italian team, which was able to repair the car without the need to replace the gearbox – it would have cost him a penalty – and finished 6th, while Antonio Giovinazzi He was the most surprising driver of the day: aboard his Alfa Romeo he finished in 7th place. Esteban Ocon (Renault), Fernando Alonso (Renault) and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) completed the top 10 in the standings.

