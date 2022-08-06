On a yacht and with dolphins: these are Checo Pérez’s vacations in Puerto Vallarta

Aboard a yacht and with a house overlooking the sea: this is how Checo Pérez vacations with his family in Puerto Vallarta

After a demanding first half of the season full of contrasts for Czech Pérezthe long-awaited summer break arrived and like all the pilots of the formula 1the Mexican also went on vacation to recharge and rest prior to the definition of the championships.

the driver of Red Bull He decided to spend his days off with his whole family on his land, because through social networks the man from Guadalajara was observed enjoying the Mexican Pacific, specifically in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Accompanied by his mother Maria Luisahis father and deputy Antonio Perez Garibayher siblings Paola and Antonio, as well as her partner Carola and their children, the bulk of the Pérez family went to the west of the country to enjoy family time, with different postcards that have already gone viral.

On a yacht, parachute and with a house overlooking the sea: Checo Pérez’s vacation in Puerto Vallarta (Photos: Instagram/@aperezgaribay/@paola_perez/@carolamtz1)

The first to show off the break and incidentally show off his own Sergio Perez It was his father, one of the most active on Instagram, as he uploaded different photographs to his profile inside the pool, with his grandchildren and promoting the Sergio’s new merchandise in honor of his victory in Monaco.

In addition, in a separate publication, he uploaded a spectacular image where he could be seen launching himself from a plane next to what appears to be a professional skydiver.

Likewise his older brother, Anthony Perezwho was also accompanied by his family, uploaded a beautiful photograph where the entire Pérez family was seen in front of the yacht, where the two parents, the three brothers and now also together with their respective children could be seen as rarely.

Through this transport they went to an area of ​​the Pacific where they could live more closely with some dolphinswhom they photographed and swam closer to, they also tried to feed the seagulls that were traveling alongside the yacht.

One of the most viral parts in social networks was the moment when Czech He stood at the edge of the bow with his arm as extended as possible, holding what appears to be a piece of food and with the aim of attracting some of the birds that were nearby.

Checo Pérez’s family vacation in Puerto Vallarta (Photo: Instagram/

Once back in the house it was possible to observe its shape, at least in the part of the pool, because in addition to having a spectacular view of the sea, It has a campfire on one side surrounded by lounge chairs and on the sand to watch the sunset in a relaxing way.

Sergio Perez’s wife, Carola Martinezalso uploaded her respective photograph with her husband on social networks, because through a story she posed with the Red Bull pilot hugging, with the pool, the sea, the sky and the mountains in the background.

Checo Pérez’s family vacation in Puerto Vallarta (Photo: Instagram/@carolamtz1)

It should be remembered that from this season, Sergio wears Jalisco’s sponsorship on his helmetwhich is why in the middle of his vacation he revealed a publication with the aim of inviting his followers to visit the western state.

In this way Czech Perez and his family rest prior to the second half of the 2022 season at the formula 1a year in which the man from Guadalajara finally has the chance to fight for the drivers’ championship alongside Max Verstappen and the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers.

KEEP READING:

“The best we’ve ever had”: Horner praised Checo Pérez for his duo with Verstappen

Son of Checo Pérez started in karting with a tender replica of the mariachi suit

Christian Horner confessed that they preferred to hire Checo Pérez over a four-time world champion