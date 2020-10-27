On amendments in land laws, Congress said- the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel cheated

Jammu: Congress on Tuesday criticized the Center for allowing people outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in this union territory by amending the laws and said that residents of the state and especially the youth are feeling cheated. The party said in a statement here, “The central government has announced new land laws, under which anyone can buy land in this union territory. This is against the assurance given by the BJP many times (related to protecting the land and jobs of the local people). Also Read – Chhattisgarh government passed Agricultural Produce Market Amendment Bill 2020 to neutralize the Center’s Agriculture Act

The Congress said, "This is another fraud done by the BJP with the people of Jammu and Kashmir because even after repeal of Article 370 they were assured to protect their land and jobs from time to time." But now the matter has gone beyond limits and people especially the youth are feeling cheated. '

Significantly, the central government has amended several laws a year after the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution to pave the way for people outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory. In the Gazette notification issued by the central government, information about various changes in land laws has been given. The most significant change has been made in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, whose clause 17 has removed the phrase 'permanent resident of the state'.

It is worth noting that before the repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the latest changes have paved the way for non-residents to purchase land in the union territory. Earlier, the Congress said that the government has opened the doors of jobs for outsiders through three provisions in the domicile law.