On Army Chief Yatra, to take stock of the current tension and deployment of the army on the Chinese border

new Delhi: The situation arising out of “unilateral encroachment by China” in eastern Ladakh still remains sensitive and requires close monitoring and prompt action based on the situation. While this report has been revealed by the Ministry of Defense, according to sources, Army Chief General MM Narwane is on a visit to Tezpur-based 4 Corps, where he will take stock of the security of the border with China. Also Read – Deadlock with China likely to persist for long, situation remains sensitive: Ministry of Defense

Army Chief General MM Narwane will inform the senior army officers about the current situation and the deployment of the Indian Army to deal with it. Also Read – Chinese army not back in Ladakh yet, Foreign Ministry said – see you again

Please tell that China had agreed to return from Pangong Tso, but did not back down. India has claimed the Line of Actual Control on Finger 8 and the Chinese are between Finger 4 and Finger 5. Also Read – Government of India eyeing cheap imports from China, products will be tested on BIS standards

Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a visit to Tezpur-based 4 Corps to review the security situation along the China border there. Senior military officers will brief him on the current situation and Indian Army deployments to tackle the situation: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/eQbu0SAPlE – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Need for quick action

The Defense Ministry has said this in its status report regarding tension on the border in East Ladakh. The ministry has given an update about the Chinese encroachment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on its website. The report said that the situation arising out of “unilateral encroachment by China in eastern Ladakh remains sensitive and requires close monitoring and prompt action based on the situation”.

Special features of the report

– The Ministry said that the Chinese encroachment is increasing on the LAC and especially in the Galvan Valley has increased more since May 5, 2020.

– The Chinese side has encroached on 17 May and 18 May in the areas along the northern banks of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and Pangong Tso Lake.

To reduce tension, ground level talks were held between the armed forces of both sides.

– The first flag meeting of the Corps Commander level was held on 6 June 2020. But violent clashes between the two sides occurred on 15 June 2020, resulting in military casualties on both sides. “

The clash took place after the first flag meeting of the Corps Commander level

The ministry said, “As a result, ground level talks were held between the armed forces of the two sides to reduce tension. The core commander level flag meeting was held on 6 June 2020. However, violent clashes between the two sides occurred on 15 June 2020 resulting in military casualties on both sides. “

– Second Corps Commander level meeting was held on 22 June 2020 to discuss the modalities of the process of withdrawal of troops.

– The third meeting was held on 30 June and it lasted for about 12 hours. During the meeting, all the controversial areas of deadlock were discussed to stabilize the situation.

Fourth meeting held on 14 July: Military representatives from India and China discussed about the withdrawal of troops along the borders. Indian representatives asked the soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to withdraw completely from Pangong Lake and Depsang.

The 5th meeting took place on 2 August: It made it clear that China was not committed to the withdrawal of the border in eastern Ladakh and the Indian authorities directed the armed forces to be prepared in view of the long deadlock.