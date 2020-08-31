On completion of six years of Jan-Dhan Yojana, the government gave this gift to the account holders …

Jan-Dhan Yojana News: On completion of six years of the central government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the government has given some more facilities to the account holders. Under this, the government has decided to provide free contingency insurance cover on RuPay card for accounts opened after 28 August 2018. Along with this, the limit of overdraft has also been increased to Rs 10,000 and overdraft facility up to Rs 2,000 without any condition. Also Read – PM Jan Dhan Account Scheme: In exchange of your old account immediately in such a Jan Dhan account, you will get the benefit of government schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that more than 40.35 crore people have benefited from Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which was launched six years ago as a national mission for financial inclusion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jan Dhan Yojana in his Independence Day address in 2014 and the scheme started on August 28 of the same year. Also Read – Jan Dhan Yojana foundation of poverty alleviation initiative: PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the scheme, ‘PMJDY has been the cornerstone of the Modi government’s people-centric economic initiatives’. – Under Kisan, MNREGA, salary increase or life and health insurance cover, the first step was to provide bank account to all adults, which PMJDY has almost completed. Also Read – PM Jan Dhan Account Yojana Latest News: Make any of your bank accounts such Jan Dhan Account, avail benefits of these government schemes

A statement from the Finance Ministry said that financial inclusion is the national priority of the government as it is the catalyst for inclusive growth. The statement said that this account opened the way for poor people to keep their savings in the formal financial system, and through this, sending money to their families in the villages, helped them get out of the clutches of moneylenders.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that PMJDY under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the banking system the people left out of it and more than 40 crore account holders were included in the financial system, most of which are women and most of the accounts Belongs to rural India. The total deposit balance under PMJDY accounts is Rs 1.31 lakh crore and the average deposit amount per account is Rs 3,239. Explain that in the last one year, about 3.6 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened and the total number of Jan Dhan accounts was more than 40.35 crore as on 19 August 2020.

