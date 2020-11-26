On constitution day, PM Modi remembered ‘Emergency’, said – it is necessary to remove laws that have lost importance with time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution on Thursday on the occasion of Constitution Day and said that this is a day to repeat our commitment to build the India of their dreams. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on this day in 1949 and in 2015 the Modi government decided to celebrate this day every year as ‘Constitution Day’. Also Read – Constitution Day: Today the whole country is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’, why celebrate this day on 26 November, know special things

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "We started celebrating 26 November as Constitution Day from 2015. Since then, people across the country celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. It is a day to express our gratitude to the framers of our constitution and to reiterate our commitments to build the India of their dreams. " He said that "Constitution Gaurav Yatra" was organized in Surendranagar when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He said, "We organized the Constitution Gaurav Yatra in Surendranagar, Gujarat in 2010 to commemorate 60 years of the Constitution. A replica of the Constitution was placed on the elephant and rotated in many areas of the city. I too joined that procession. It was a unique tribute. "

Earlier, while addressing a conference of All India Presiding Officers through video conference, the Prime Minister had called for various steps to make the Constitution popular.

The Prime Minister said, “Everything from the role of the three parts of the Constitution to the dignity is described in the Constitution itself. In the 70s, we saw how there was an attempt to dissolve the dignity of separation of power, but the country got the answer from the Constitution itself. ”

The Prime Minister said, “After that period of Emergency, the system of Checks and Balances became stronger and stronger. The legislature, executive and judiciary all three learned a lot from that period and moved forward. ” He said that the process of removing those laws which have lost their importance over time should also be easy. Over the years, hundreds of such laws have been removed. Can’t we create such a system that, like amending the old laws, the process of repeating the old laws will continue automatically? “

