On December 14, all the farmer leaders will sit on a fast, they said – no amendment, the government should withdraw all three laws

Kisan Andolan: On December 14, all the farmer leaders will sit on a fast at the Singhu border to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, leader of the United Farmers Movement, gave this information. He said that he is not in favor of amending the three laws. Farmers demand that all laws be withdrawn.

He said, "On 14 December, all the farmer leaders will sit on a fast, sharing the same platform on the Singhu border. We want the government to withdraw the 3 form bill, we are not in favor of amendment. The Center wants to thwart our movement, but we will continue it peacefully. "

Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, leader of the United Farmers Movement from the Singhu Border, warned that thousands of farmers will march in tractors to stop the road from Shahjahanpur (Rajasthan) to Jaipur-Delhi at 11 o'clock tomorrow.

Explain that earlier on Saturday, in view of the farmers' announcement to intensify the agitation and block the Jaipur-Delhi and Yamuna Expressway in protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center, Delhi Police on Saturday increased the deployment of troops on the city limits. And installed concrete blockers. Significantly, thousands of farmers have been demonstrating on the borders of Delhi for the last 16 days, demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws.

There was no visible impact of the farmers’ organizations threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Toll Plaza on 12 December. The Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway-48 and Expressway remained open, as no protesters other than policemen were seen here.