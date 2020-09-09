On Facebook, friendship with the ‘American woman’ cost the retired army, chat started and it was lost.

The alleged American woman who became a friend on Facebook, cheated a retired army man of about eight lakh rupees by luring him of his financial support. On the complaint of the army, the police station of the city police has registered a case of fraud and fraud against unknown people. Mahavir, a resident of Ramnagar, retired from the army, told the police that he befriended Lisha Kolkerjack through Facebook. He described himself as a resident of the US and after that the numbers started chatting on WhatsApp. Also Read – Instagram Reels: Facebook Launches Instagram Reels, Trying to Replace Ticketock

According to the complaint, Lisha inquired about her family and on being told of the situation, she assured to help and noted her address and asked the international courier to send the parcel to her. On September 3, he received a phone call. The callers described themselves as officers of the Delhi Airport Customs Department. He asked for Rs 2550 as fee while talking about the arrival of the Porsal. Mahavir deposited the money in the said account. After some time, Mahavir deposited one and a quarter million rupees in the account after making the call again. Also Read – Facebook Controversy: FB said on Congress allegations- We reject fair, hate

The next day the phone rang again and it was said that the parcel contained US dollars, gold and a mobile phone, on which GST asked for six lakh rupees. He borrowed the money from experts and deposited it in the same account. Later, saying that the price of the parcel was high, it was asked to deposit Rs 15 lakh. At this he realized that he had been cheated. According to the police, the phone number from which the call was coming is from Tilak Nagar in Delhi. Also Read – Facebook banned BJP leader T. Raja Singh, surrounded by allegations

The police has registered a case against Mahavir under various sections, including cheating, fraud in unknowns, against unknown people. Police is investigating the case.

(input language)