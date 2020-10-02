On Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi targeted the government, said – I will not fear anyone in the world

Lucknow: After the revelation of the gang rape case in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, everyone is angry. In this episode, to give justice to the victim’s family, yesterday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi left for Hathras. However, he was stopped at DND before going to Hathras. After this, there was a ruckus between the policemen and Rahul Gandhi and the police arrested Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the push-out with the police in the incident of visiting the victim’s family. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, he took the government in the face of October 2 and has told the government indirectly that he is not afraid of anyone. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Mamta compared the funeral of the victim to Sita’s ordeal

Rahul Gandhi tweeted with his official Twitter handle, wrote- 'I will not fear anyone in the world… I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth. 'Happy Gandhi Jayanti. Please tell that this statement is of Mahatma Gandhi. In such a situation, Rahul Gandhi has attracted the attention of the people by sharing this tweet on the special occasion of 2 October.

Please tell that on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi left for Hathras. During this time, he was stopped in Greater Noida. After this, Rahul Gandhi and hundreds of his workers decided to go to Hathras on foot and meet the victim’s family. Due to this there is no untoward incident, due to which a large amount of police force was deployed. However, when Rahul Gandhi started going to Hathras on foot, he was later taken into custody by the police. During this, Priyanka Gandhi was also taken into custody by the police. Only after this began the push of policemen from Congressmen. However, 150 Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi were released on a personal bond.