On getting notice, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said – IT department loves some people

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, while targeting the Center, joked that "the Income Tax Department has sent notices to some people, because they love some people". The Income Tax Department has sent notices to Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

The department has issued this notice to clarify on the election affidavit filed on their behalf in the earlier elections. 79-year-old Pawar told the media in Mumbai, "Yes, I have also received notice. They love some people. " Sharad Pawar said, "I have received a notice from the IT department about my election affidavit. According to the Election Commission guidelines, IT has sent me a notice on the 2009, 2014, 2020 election affidavit. "

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in the Mahavikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra and the top leaders of the two parties involved in the alliance have been given this notice. On this, the central government has targeted the Maharashtra government. These notices Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray have also been given notice.