On hearing the complaint of the women employees, the Minister himself got involved in cleaning the toilet

Gwalior: State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar rushed to Moti Mahal, the building of government offices in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, seeing the mess and got himself caught up in cleaning the toilet. This is not the first time that Minister Tomar himself has held the cleaning tool in his hands. Even before this, for cleaning the drain, he himself got down in the drain with a shovel and before that he cleaned the park with a broom.

Minister Tomar reached Moti Mahal on Friday to discuss with the Divisional Commissioner. While returning, some women employees of the office complained to Minister Tomar that the toilet built for them in the office is not cleaned regularly and they face a lot of inconvenience due to the toilet being dirty.

On hearing the complaint of the women employees, Minister Tomar saw the cleanliness of the toilets in the Moti Mahal complex, when the toilets were found dirty, after seeing which he ordered the necessary materials and started cleaning the toilets on his own.

Minister Tomar asked the employees to understand the responsibility of cleaning the toilets in the government office premises and the toilets of all government offices should be clean and clean. For this, the officials should constantly monitor and clean the toilets of government offices regularly.

Minister Tomar also directed that punitive action should be taken against the officers and employees responsible for cleaning toilets in this premises.

Minister Tomar asked Joint Commissioner of Revenue RP Bharti to take special care of the resources of public facilities available to women in government offices and take punitive action against whoever is responsible for cleaning toilets in this campus.