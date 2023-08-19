On Her Cover Of Let It Be Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, As Well As Ringo Starr All Appear:

Only country music superstar Dolly Parton could get Beatles stars Paul McCartney as well as Ringo Starr to make a new version of one of their most famous songs together.

Parton released a new single from her upcoming rock album “Rockstar” on Thursday. It is a version of the hit Beatles song “Let It Be,” which was released in 1970. The song has both McCartney and Starr on it.

Dolly Parton brought back the Beatles, or at least the two who are still alive, Paul McCartney as well as Ringo Starr, for a rousing version of “Let It Be” that will be on her record “Rockstar” in November.

She Did This On Her Great Cover Of Shine By Collective Soul From 2001:

With Peter Frampton upon guitar as well as Mick Fleetwood on drums, Parton goes deeply into the song’s respectful spiritualism, just as she did upon her great 2001 cover of Collective Soul’s “Shine.”

Her version of “Let It Be” is more like the original. McCartney’s famous piano sequence leads the way, and Frampton lets loose with a solo in the middle of the song.

If it wasn’t done with total passion, the whole thing would feel such as an unnecessary rock star luxury. But Parton’s voice helps it work because of how sincere and calm it is. She gives one of the more well-known rock songs her own special glow, which makes it her own.

Dolly Said That She Was So Happy That She Got To Sing Songs With Paul McCartney Like “Let It Be”:

Dolly said on Thursday night’s episode of Talk Shop Live, “I was so proud that I got to sing songs like ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney. McCartney performed and played piano on the track, and Ringo Starr played the drums.”

Peter Frampton, a well-known rock singer and guitarist, and Mick Fleetwood, a member of the band Fleetwood Mac, are also on the track.

Paul McCartney as well as Ringo Starr, the only two Beatles left, are getting ready to work together on a song that will come out later this year.

Since they broke up the famous band that made them famous all over the world, the band members have stayed close, and this new album brings longtime fans something they can look forward to.

Starr As Well As McCartney Are The Only Two Beatles Still Alive:

Parton also talked regarding how this “mini Beatles reunion” came to be. She said it all started when she asked McCartney to help her with her version of “Let It Be,” because “it’s his song; he co-wrote that.”

She went on to say that the original song had a different drummer who had already recorded their part. After McCartney recorded his singing, she said, “We thought, well, why don’t we simply substitute the drummer alongside Ringo?”

“So that’s what we did,” Parton said, “because I thought, wow, that was going to be all the Beatles.” John Lennon died within 1980, as well as George Harrison died within 2001. Only Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are still alive.

Let It Be Was First Sung By McCartney, And He And Lennon Wrote It Together:

“Let It Be” was the title track of the Beatles’ last album, which came out in 1970. It was first performed by McCartney as well as composed by him and Lennon.

The record was their last as the “Fab Four,” and it marked the end of a very important time in music. This makes the return of the Beatles over 50 years later even more special.

Rockstar will have 30 songs, a good mix of cover songs and original songs. Aside from the change in genre, the album’s star power is shown by the set’s cast, which includes Lizzo, Elton John, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sting, as well as a number of other big names.

Parton’s First Try At Rock Music Is Rockstar:

“Rockstar” is Parton’s first attempt at rock music. It’s a concept album influenced by the fact that she’ll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor she famously tried to turn down initially, saying in an Instagram post at that point that she didn’t feel she’d “earned that right.”

McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Debbie Harry, as well as Stevie Nicks all worked with McCartney on the record, which has been eagerly awaited.

On the record, there are also songs by modern acts like Miley Cyrus, who is Parton’s goddaughter, and pop stars Lizzo as well as Pink, among many others.