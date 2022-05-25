On his birthday, River Plate will seek a victory against Alianza Lima: time, TV and formations

River receives Alianza Lima for the last day of Group F

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores lowers its curtain and several teams seek to close in the best way. This is the case ofe River Plate, who aspires to become one of the best first in the tournament. In their last match for Group F they will receive an Alianza Lima that wants to cut a long losing streak. From 19, in the Antonio Vespucci Libertifor Fox Sports. The referee will be the Colombian Jhon Ospina.

The Millionairewho comfortably leads his zone with 13 units, Its goal is to advance to the round of 16 as one of the teams that added the most points, which would allow it to define as local in eventual quarterfinal or semi-final matches. Today he only has Palmeiras (18 -ideal score-) and Flamengo (16) ahead of him.

For this commitment, Marcelo Gallardo will have the return of Franco Armani , who stopped testing positive (later he will also travel with Julián Álvarez to Bilbao to join the squad of the Argentine team that will face Italy). The Octopus he would enter instead of the young Ezequiel Centurion.

The other who is also available after leaving behind the corresponding isolation is midfielder Tomás Pochettino, although everything suggests that he will occupy a place on the substitute bench. Javier Pinola will be out due to covid (he continues to test positive) and Bruno Zuculini.

In defense, for his part, the Doll would have the idea of ​​continuing to bet on Emanuel Mammana as right back instead of Andrés Herrera. Agustín Palavecino will continue in the middle of the field and Enzo Pérez will turn around, who left behind a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Above will be Julián Álvarez, who is playing his last games at the club before leaving for Manchester City.

His opponent, on the other hand, only has one point and has no chance of remaining in third place, since he offers a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. As if that were not enough, they have a very tough record: 28 games without victories in the Copa Libertadores. His last triumph was 10 years ago.

Likely formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz, Esequiel Barco; and Julian Alvarez. DT: Marcelo Gallardo

Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Fabio Rojas, Jefferson Portales, Yordi Vilchez, Ricardo Lagos; Arley Rodríguez, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha, Pablo Lavandeira; Wilmer Aguirre and Hernán Barcos. DT: Carlos Bustos

Estadio: Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Monumental)

Referee: John Ospina (Colombia)

Hour: 19

Television: Fox Sports

Positions table: