On Instagram you can interact with stories without DMs: this is the new function

Instagram is launching a new function that it has baptized as "Private Story Likes" or "I like private stories", which allows you like someone's stories without sending him a private text message.





Until now, any response we send to another person about a story, whether it’s an emoji or a full message commenting on something, appears as a reply in your private message inbox. This new function that is going to start its deployment as announced by Instagram leader Adam Mosseri, changes the way of interacting.





When you see the stories of the people you follow between the line that allows you to send a message and the message icon there will also be a heart icon. If I give a like in this heart, to the other person It comes to him that he has had a like in what Instagram calls the “viewer’s sheet”but it does not go to the private message chat you have with that person.

There is no public count





Stories will not have like counts, which is a very different approach than what Instagram has chosen for user feed posts. Instagram spent more than two years testing hiding like counts in the main feed before making the decision to leave them on by default, though users can choose to hide them on their posts.

❤️ Private Story Likes ❤️ Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022

The case of the “likes” in the Stories, you will not see a public tally, although you can see who has left a like on your Stories when you look at a story’s view sheet. In the words of the leader of “the idea is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also clean up the text messages a little bit.” These interactions are not saved in the stories within the private messages, which can help make the slightly more shy users less afraid to interact.