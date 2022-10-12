On its 106th anniversary, América seeks to beat Puebla in the most uneven match of the Liguilla

América vs Puebla in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Apertura Playoffs. Photo: Club América

Everything is ready for the start of the most exciting stage of Liga MX: the league. The first to go on stage are América and Puebla that star in the first duel of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 and also the most uneven of the four series that will be played. All within the framework of the celebrations of the 106th birthday of the Eagles.

the court of Cuauhtemoc Stadium will host the first game between capital and poblanos with a clear favorite to advance round: America. The team from Coapa arrives as the leader of the regular phase in which they showed a clear superiority over most of their rivals, but they will face a team that is playing their fifth consecutive tournament, qualifying for the Liguilla and motivated after eliminating Chivas in the playoff

Con Ferdinand Ortiz in charge for the second tournament, the azulcremas seek to conquer their fourteenth title and their coach knows that there are no valid reasons not to do itnot even the ten days of inactivity They are an excuse for a bad presentation tonight (from matchday 17 to this first leg).

“In particular, it doesn’t affect me and I tell the players that it doesn’t have to affect us. It’s been ten days not three months without rhythm. Of the field, I have not stepped on it, I have heard comments that it is not in the best conditions, but you have to adapt (…) If it’s bad, the players will know when to risk and when not,” said the Argentine.

The poblano technician, already historic in the institution since he has qualified it for the final phase in all tournaments since he heads the coaching staff, for his part, he assured that his team has sufficient arguments to compete. “I stayed with what we areI am clear that the levels are going to be very high and we are empowered to compete well. We are with that desire to achieve a great chapter, “he said. Nicholas Larcamon.

People vs. America: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:06 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.

Toluca vs. Santos: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:06 p.m.

Tigres vs. Pachuca: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.

Henry Martín scored the first goal of América vs Chivas and celebrated as Cuauhtémoc Blanco (Photo: Twitter/ @ClubAmerica)

The duel between Águilas and Camoteros is the most unequal of the four series of quarterfinals, in sports and in economics. In terms of results in the Apertura 2022, America achieved 38 points consequence of 12 games won, two tied and three lost, for which 22 from Puebla. A difference of 16 units which placed them first and eighth in the table, respectively.

In the economic aspect the trend is the same. According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the azulcrema squad is valued at 66.2 million euros, while the blue and white add up to just 32.9 million. Namely, more than 33 million between one and the other.

The disparity in the other keys is as follows: 29.4 million between Monterrey (81.1) and Cruz Azul (51.7); 18 million between Santos Laguna (61.6) and Toluca (43.6); and 14.7 million between Tigres (66.3) and Pachuca (51.6).

