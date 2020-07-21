On July 29, 5 Rafael Ambala will be stationed at the Air Force Station, fearing enemies

new Delhi: Rafael fighter planes, to be found in the Indian Air Force on July 29, will be inducted on that day and will be posted at Ambala Air Force Station. Let us know that the first batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets is likely to be inducted into the Indian Air Force on July 29. After the arrival of Rafale planes, the combat capabilities of the Air Force will increase further. Also Read – Corona Cases State Wise List India: State wise Corona Status, know details here

The Indian Air Force said that the last ceremony related to the induction of these aircraft will take place in the second fortnight of August.

This was said in an official statement. It said that the first consignment of five Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force is expected to reach India by the end of July. The aircraft is likely to be inducted at Ambala Air Force Station on 29 July.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets for about 58 thousand crores. Of these 36 Rafale aircraft, 30 will be fighter aircraft and six training aircraft.

The Indian Air Force said, “The Air Force’s air crew and ground crew members have received comprehensive training related to aircraft, including state-of-the-art weapon systems, and are now fully operational. Efforts after the arrival of the aircraft will be focused on operationalizing the aircraft as soon as possible.

Official sources said that the deployment of Rafale fighter jets in the eastern Ladakh sector would enable the Indian Air Force to strengthen its operational capabilities along the Line of Actual Control in the wake of a dispute with China.

The Indian Air Force said in a separate statement that the top commanders of the force will take stock of the current campaign scenario and deployment in a three-day conference starting on Wednesday. Action plan to increase the operational capacity of the Indian Air Force in the next decade will also be discussed.

