On My Block Season 4? The Netflix Cast Talks Hopes For The Show If It’s Renewed

On My Block simply capped off a robust third season on Netflix that concluded with a stunning finale. It concerned a cliffhanger that’s simply begging to be resolved, however Netflix has but to present the collection the inexperienced gentle for a fourth season, leaving On My Block’s future in flux. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped forged member Jason Genao from sharing his hopes for his character:
I’d like to see the grownup tackle Ruby as a result of I do know what baby Ruby is and little child harmless Ruby is. That’d be a very fascinating factor to seek out out.
The finale ended with two-year flash ahead that exposed the dissolution of the core crew’s friendships. As of consequence, Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Caear and Jasmine are all elsewhere – each geographically and socially – when viewers go away them.
Ruby, specifically, has undergone an enormous transformation over the previous few seasons, having gone from being a bright-eyed, enthusiastic teen to a jaded and depressed cynic who’s had a near-death expertise. Imagine it or not, Ruby isn’t the one On My Block character to expertise adjustments.
Diego Tinoco, who performs newly christened gang chief Caesar, additionally instructed THR that he wish to dive into the bleaker parts of his character. But he nonetheless desires him to seek out love with a sure somebody:
I am excited for Cesar to discover simply the darker facet of all the things, as a result of he is been by way of a lot traumatic experiences and for him to show on the finish, it actually reveals what life has achieved to him. However in the long run, I need him to finish up with the beautiful Monse.
Monse herself, Sierra Capri, echoed her co-star’s sentiments and is curious as to what their first interplay may look in a Season 4. Judging by the best way issues left off, it’s secure to imagine they won’t be on one of the best of phrases if (or when) they cross paths once more.
All of this, in fact, relies on whether or not or not On My Block can safe a renewal. The present hasn’t turn out to be a popular culture phenomenon like Stranger Issues, which is presently heading into its fourth season. Nonetheless, On My Block has confirmed to be a modest success and has additionally constructed a loyal fanbase since its debut in 2018. It’s additionally discovered its method into Netflix’s new High 10 characteristic.
This additionally isn’t the primary time that the present’s previous has been unsure, as manufacturing on this previous season was delayed as a consequence of contract negotiations with the primary forged.
Sadly, as a result of Netflix doesn’t launch viewership or subscriber numbers to the general public, it’s onerous to get an concept of how simply how many individuals are tuning in for the Freeridge crew’s adventures. A renewal from the streaming large would in all probability result in a fourth season airing someday in 2021. Till we get some type of affirmation on its standing, you’ll be able to stream On My Block Season three on Netflix now.
