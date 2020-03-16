On My Block Season 4? The Netflix Cast Talks Hopes For The Show If It’s Renewed

Sadly, as a result of Netflix doesn’t launch viewership or subscriber numbers to the general public, it’s onerous to get an concept of how simply how many individuals are tuning in for the Freeridge crew’s adventures. A renewal from the streaming large would in all probability result in a fourth season airing someday in 2021. Till we get some type of affirmation on its standing, you’ll be able to stream On My Block Season three on Netflix now.