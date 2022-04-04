On Nadal’s path: at 18, Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud and became champion of the Miami Masters 1000

The best of Alcaraz’s great game against Ruud

An 18-year-old boy, who wasn’t even in the top 100 in the world a year ago, who will enter the clay season as the best tennis player of the moment. Carlos Alcarazseeded 14th, went from less to more by winning by 7-5 and 6-4 to norwegian Casper Ruudseeded sixth, in the final of the Masters 1000 de Miami.

“I love you Miami,” Alcaraz said. The city’s melting pot – with its huge Spanish-speaking population – loved him back, and he said that made a lot of difference over the past two weeks. “I have felt at home from the first moment,” said Alcaraz.

He became the earliest champion in Miami – Novak Djokovic was 19 years old when he first won the hard court tournament – and pocketed $1.2 million, almost doubling his career earnings with a single check.

The teenager unleashed all his quality, with bold drop shots in tense situations, and hammering from the bottom when necessary. Alcaraz often watched his team in the boxes, in a game that he was tilting in his favor as the afternoon passed.

Among his companions, his coach, John Charles Ferrero. She had been absent after the death of his father, but returned to Miami in time to be present at the final. At the end of the game, Alcaraz jumped into the stands to give Ferrero his first hug as Miami champion, with the coach wiping his tears: “It’s incredible to be able to share with you.

Four other Spanish men had reached the final of this tournament. Sergi Bruguera was the first, in 1997. Carlos Moyá was the next, in 2003. David Ferrer reached the final instance in 2013 and the best of them all, Rafael Nadal, agreed to the Miami definition in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017. They all lost. At every opportunity.

Alcaraz ended the curse, and he did it with authority. “You are already a tremendous player being so young,” Ruud told Alcaraz during the award ceremony. “If you continue like this, you will be there again many times. I am sure of it,” he added.

Alcaraz dropped just one set in six matches in Miami and went 18-2 this year, becoming the third-youngest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, a series that dates back to 1990. The other early ones: Michael Chang, and Nadal.

“For me, he is already among the four big names to mention right now, with Djokovic, Nadal and (Daniil) Medvedev,” the legendary Martina Navratilova commented after the match. In terms of rankings, both Ruud and Alcaraz are better than ever. Ruud will be seventh on the list that will come out on Monday. Alcaraz will appear 11th. The rise of the champion has been meteoric. He was number 133 in the world a year ago.

He was born in El Palmar, Murcia, on May 5, 2003, at the age of 14 he entered the Academy that the former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero in the Alicante lands of Villena. He does not stand out for his charisma or marketing skills, his qualities are on the side of conduct, work, his technical skills and his responsible attitude. As he himself said: “Carlos has all the ingredients, passion, humility, talent and physique, which reminds me a lot of me when he was his age. He is already a rival in the present.”

“It doesn’t seem bad to me that they compare him with Rafa”, said Tony Nadal. “Because although they are different players, they share the sacrifice of playing and the decision to win,” added the trainer of the greatest winner of Grand Slam titles. Well, not only is it already a reality: he won the title that Rafa himself was denied five times…

“Many congratulations Carlitos for your historic victory in Miami. The first of many to come, for sure!”the man from Manacori congratulated the champion on Twitter.

With information from AP

