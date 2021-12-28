on offer for just over 1,000 euros

Given the lack of stock and overpricing in graphics cards that we continue to live with, gaming laptops andThey are assuming an excellent alternative to brand new state-of-the-art hardware without implying an exaggerated outlay.

So much so, that we find models as interesting as this one from Acer that we can now take home for just over 1,000 euros. With a regular price of 1,199 euros, it is now reduced to 1,098 euros in PcComponentes, thus touching its all-time low.

We are talking about the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57, an excellent gaming device that allows us to play everything we want with good graphic quality and a framerate stable, thanks mainly to having a graphics of the RTX family and, therefore, because of the possibility of using DLSS technology.





Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3050/15.6″

This is because it incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 4 GB of VRAM memory. To which we must add an Intel Core i7-11800H processor high performance, 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 1 TB SSD.

The screen, for its part, mounts a classic 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution. With a 144Hz refresh rate, the standard today, and IPS technology: good colors, great viewing angles and a response time of just 3 milliseconds.

Finally, in terms of connectivity, This Acer has the expected connections in this price range: HDMI, RJ45, various USB Type A and Type C (with Thunderbolt technology) and a combo microphone and headphone jack. Of course, the equipment comes without the operating system installed as standard.