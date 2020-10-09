On one side, Rahul Gandhi is walking around on a tractor with a sofa and on the other hand Kamal Nath is spreading confusion among the public: Shivraj

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has taken a strong stand on the announcement of the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath not to implement the three agricultural laws of the Central Government in the state as soon as he becomes the Chief Minister after the by-election. Only Radha will dance. Also Read – ‘Wind will make water’ Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm on PM Modi, BJP leaders gave this answer

On Friday, when Chauhan was asked if Kamal Nath has again spoken about not implementing the three agricultural laws of the Center in the state, he said, "There will be no nine hearts and neither will Radha dance". Not agricultural bills, agricultural bills are not being said, confusion is being spread.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi is roaming around in the tractor, sitting on a sofa. He considers a thing about farming. Rahul is not even aware whether onions are grown inside the soil or outside: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/d2V0DwLael – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

On one side, Rahul Gandhi is walking around on a tractor with a sofa, he does not know farming and farming, he does not know whether onion is under the ground or above the ground. The agricultural bill is in the interest of farmers, is going to double their income.

It is to be known that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has termed the agricultural bills as black law for farmers. Also announced that as soon as he becomes the Chief Minister, he will not allow agricultural laws to be implemented in the state.

Shivraj Singh is constantly attacking the Congress protests on the agricultural law. Even before this, on Thursday, he also took on the Congress in his rally.

Chauhan had said in the conference of BJP workers that, “They (Congress leaders) today accuse us of betrayal. But (in the erstwhile Congress Raj) Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh had sold the Vallabh Bhavan (State Secretariat). This building had become the base of touts. ” He said, “The door of Vallabh Bhawan was closed to ministers and legislators in the Kamal Nath government, but if a big contractor comes, this door would be opened immediately and the tenders were manipulated.”