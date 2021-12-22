On penalties, Rayadas won the Liga MX Femenil title against Tigres

Rayadas and Tigres met in a match full of emotions under the stage of the Volcán Universitario (Photo: Instagram / Rayadas)

The peak moment of Mexico shouts opening 2021 of Liga MX Femenil finally arrived. Striped and Tigers They were measured in a game full of emotions under the stage of the University Volcano to define the reigning champion of national women’s football.

In the first 45 minutes those of San Nicolás de los Garza were broad dominators of the match. The tigresas tried with collective plays to damage the opposing goal, in addition, they took advantage of the constant incorporations of Jackie Ovalle, one of the most unbalanced forwards of the feline offense.

On the other hand, the coach Eva Mirror and his Rayadas failed to establish a defined style on the field of play and limited themselves to destroying the approaches of the Las Amazonas offensive. Little or nothing managed to generate in the rival area since their forwards were isolated for much of the first half. The absence of a scratched collective game caused the danger to pass only through individual plays of Desirée Monsiváis.

Despite the constant feline overwhelm, the most important play of the first half was for the striped squad. Precisely Monsiváis took advantage of an error from the middle zone of Tigres to stand in a heads up against the goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago; However, the pressure weighed on the striker, who failed to send the ball to the goal, which ended up crashing into the body of the former Mexican national team goalkeeper.

The sad story of the night was starred by the player tiger Katty Martinez, who in a soccer play suffered a strong impact from goalkeeper Godínez de Rayadas. The blow caused the forward to be unable to continue on the pitch due to shoulder discomfort. After sitting in his team’s bench area, Katty burst into tears in a moving scene.

Katty Martínez could not continue in the game due to a hit with the striped goalkeeper (Photo: Twitter Striped)

The inertia of the match did not change for the second half and those led by Roberto Medina they turned to the front to make their local condition weigh in the grand final. Overflows on both sides, passes between lines and dangerous centers in the Monterrey area were part of all the burden that Las Amazonas exerted.

However, the lack of precision in the last passes and in the finishing zone did not allow the cats to open the scoring early in the second 45 minutes. The constant shortcuts of the striped goalkeeper were also essential to maintain the 0-0 until the end.

After 90 minutes, no team managed to prevail on the scoreboard and everything had to be defined by way of a penalty shoot-out against a packed University Stadium and more than 103 thousand spectators following the actions of the game through the official social networks of Tigres Femenil.

Godínez rose as the heroine of the night after saving two penalties (Photo: Instagram / Rayadas)

The archer Alexandria Godínez He rose as the highest figure of the grand final by stopping two penalties. On the second attempt the feline took the ball out of the upper right corner and deflected the shot towards the post. He then stopped the third shot with a great save in the center of the goal. In the last attempt of Tigres the pitcher sent the ball towards the left post, making the victory of Monterrey concrete.

In this way those led by Eva Espejo managed to end the dominance of the Amazons and they were crowned with the MX Femenil league title for the second time in their history.

