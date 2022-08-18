On Percy Jackson’s birthday, a new image of the long-awaited Disney Plus series is revealed

In 2010, “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” was released, a film directed by Chris Columbus. (Disney)

Since a series about Percy Jacksonthe popular character based on the series of fantasy books written by Rick Riordanthe information about the project has been little and the expectation of the fans, a lot.

That is why to celebrate the birthday of the popular character (which according to the author is celebrated on August 18) Disney+ has given a glimpse of the cast from the locations in which it is still filming Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The first season will encompass the first book in the series written by Rick Riordan. (DisneyPlus)

The new image shows Walker Scobell beside Leah Jeffrieswho plays Annabeth Chase in the series and Aryan Simhadriwho plays Grover Underwood. The photo marks the first glimpse of the cast on set and in costume. Recording is taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

As it has been announced, the first season of this show will follow Percya teenager who discovers that he is a demi-god, while venturing across America in search of the lost lightning bolt of Zeuswhile being accused of having stolen it.

Here’s the sneak peek revealed on the character’s birthday:

Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Annabeth Chase are the three young leads. Here is the look revealed by the platform. (DisneyPlus)

Based on the best-selling book series by award-winning Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastic story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, who has just accepted his newfound divine power. With the help of his friends Grover y AnnabethPercy must embark on an adventure to restore order to Olympus.

Rick Riordan y Jon Steinberg will be the writers of the pilot, while James Bobin He will be the one to direct the first chapter.

The series is filmed on location in Vancouver, Canada. (DisneyPlus)

Steinberg y Shotz serve as executive producers along with Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engstrom, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell y DJ Goldberg.

A few days ago, through his blog on the internet, the author of the books explained that the series will stick to his texts, although he will have some changes that will not affect the story he created in 2005.

This year Walker Scobell starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in “The Adam Project.” (Netflix)

“We have practically shot up to chapter nine of The Lightning Thiefthe first book in the series Percy Jackson. The shooting has followed the story of the book very closely, almost as if the author himself was involved,” he said.

He also assured that the changes made for the series will be small and always seeking to provide extra value to the story and not censor it.

Logan Lerman played Percy Jackson in both movies that were made. (Disney)

