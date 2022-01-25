On RPN Singh’s resignation, Congress stated – ‘cowards’ can’t battle our battle

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a jibe at former Union minister RPN Singh after his resignation, announcing that the combat which it’s lately preventing, one will have to have the braveness to battle it and ‘cowards’ can’t do that paintings.Additionally Learn – RPN Singh Joins BJP: Hours After Resigning From Congress RPN Singh Joins BJP

On RPN Singh's resignation from the birthday celebration, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet stated, "The combat that the Congress birthday celebration is preventing can handiest be fought with bravery… it wishes braveness, energy and Priyanka Gandhi ji has stated that cowardly folks do it." Can not battle.

Birthday party spokesperson Supriya Shrinet advised the media individuals, "I imagine that the combat that Congress is preventing may be very tough. She has to battle with braveness and valor. This can be a combat of fact and ideas. This can be a battle in opposition to companies. Priyanka ji has additionally stated this. I do not believe the battle is for the coward. It takes braveness to battle it."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet stated, “Anyplace he’s going, we want him the entire absolute best for a vibrant long term. Hope they arrive to understand in time that preventing with gusto is the mark of bravery.”

Supriya additionally stated, “I do not believe any person will cross to a birthday celebration with totally reverse ideology whilst staying in Congress. Simplest cowards can do that paintings.” Senior Congress chief and previous Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from the birthday celebration on Tuesday. An afternoon prior to his resignation, the Congress had integrated him in its record of celebrity campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections.

Allow us to tell that former Union Minister and senior Congress chief RPN Singh joined the BJP on Tuesday. Singh, who resigned from the Congress these days, stated becoming a member of the BJP used to be a brand new starting for him. “I stay up for contributing to country development below the visionary management and steering of Top Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda, House Minister Amit Shah,” he stated. Until now he used to be taking part in the duty of nationwide spokesperson and in-charge of Jharkhand in Congress.

RPN Singh joins BJP in presence of outstanding leaders

Singh left the Congress, Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, each Deputy Leader Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh joined BJP on the BJP headquarters. Within the presence of Singh took the club of BJP. Previous, Singh additionally met BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah.

RPN Singh becoming a member of BJP in the course of meeting elections is a large blow to Congress

RPN Singh’s becoming a member of BJP is being noticed as a significant setback for the Congress amid the continuing marketing campaign in view of the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. used to be being put in. He felt remoted within the Congress.

RPN Singh, who belongs to the Padrauna royal circle of relatives, has been the Minister of State for House within the UPA executive.

The total identify of RPN Singh, who belongs to the Padrauna royal circle of relatives of Kushinagar district, is Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh. He had gained from Padrauna meeting constituency on Congress price ticket within the years 1996, 2002 and 2007. After this, he gained the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Kushinagar and took over because the Minister of State for House within the United Innovative Alliance (UPA) executive led by means of Manmohan Singh.

I’m beginning a brand new bankruptcy in my political lifestyles. Jai Hind

Ahead of becoming a member of the BJP, Singh shared a replica of his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Twitter and stated, “Nowadays, as all of the country celebrates Republic Day, I’m beginning a brand new bankruptcy in my political lifestyles. Jai Hind.” Resigning from the main club of the birthday celebration, he stated, “I thanks (Sonia) for offering me a possibility to serve the country, the folks and the birthday celebration.”