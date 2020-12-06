On the anniversary of Babri demolition, Owaisi said, ‘never forget injustice’

babri masjid demolition anniversary: ​​Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged people to remember the injustice done in the Babri Masjid demolition case in Ayodhya and tell it to the next generation. On the 28th anniversary of the demolition of the mosque, the Hyderabad MP shared his views on Twitter. Also Read – GHMC Election Result 2020 Updates: Hyderabad Municipal Body Election Results Today, the main contest is between these parties…

Owaisi said, "Remember and teach the next generation: for over 400 years our Babri Masjid stood in Ayodhya. Our ancestors offered namaz in its hall, broke their fast together in its courtyard and were buried in the adjacent cemetery when they died. "

He said, "On the night of 22–23 December 1949, our Babri Masjid was illegally occupied for 42 years. In 1992, on this day, our mosque was demolished in front of the whole world. Those responsible for this were not punished even for a day. Never forget this injustice. "

Meanwhile, this day was celebrated as Black Day in many parts of Hyderabad and Telangana on the appeal of various Muslim organizations. Shops and business establishments remained closed in some areas.

