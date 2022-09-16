On the anniversary of Nicaragua’s independence, the United States called for the voice of the people to be heard and for free elections to be held

Antony Blinken (Jose Luis Magana/Pool via REUTERS)

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinkgreeted this Thursday the 201st anniversary of the independence of Nicaragua, and affirmed that true emancipation passes through listening “The people’s voice” via free elections.

“True independence and sovereignty are concepts that both the United States and the people of Nicaragua value highly. Respecting them begins with acknowledging their true source: the voice of the people expressed in free and fair elections”, said Blinken, in a message dedicated to the Nicaraguan historical day and broadcast in Managua by the US embassy.

The dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortegawho has governed the country since 2007 amid complaints of alleged electoral fraud, usually claims the independence and sovereignty of the Central American country in his speeches, in which he usually accuses the United States of “interfering”, which has applied economic and migratory sanctions to employees and relatives of the Sandinista leader accused of violating human rights.

“When Nicaraguans can once again freely elect their government without restrictions on their political expression or participation, free from the fear of unjust detention, they will be able to chart their own course and realize their full potential.”, reiterated the Secretary of State.

Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo (REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas / Archive)

The electoral process last November, in which Ortega and his wife, the vice president Rosario Murillowere re-elected, was rejected by the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union and part of the international communitywho alleged lack of legitimacy, because it occurred after the application of restrictive laws and in the midst of a hello of foreclosures that led to jail seven candidates for the Presidency for the opposition and to exile another two.

“The United States will continue to support, along with other democratic nations, the legitimate aspirations of the Nicaraguan people to restore democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, and overcome the enormous obstacles they face today,” Blinken reiterated.

The US official recalled that his country is ready “to participate in or support good faith efforts designed to overcome current conflicts and build a better future in which all Nicaraguans can prosper,” as occurred in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19, when he donated more than 1.6 million Pfizer vaccines.

Nicaragua became independent from the Spanish Crown on September 15, 1821, in the same process as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, but it has experienced historical internal conflicts that remain today.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

More than 40 countries signed a declaration at the UN to condemn the repression and human rights violations in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan journalists denounced that Daniel Ortega seeks to impose his unique thought with the closure of media outlets