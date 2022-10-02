On the beach of bitcoin in Portugal there is no winter of cryptocurrencies

Entrance to Meia Praia, better known as “the bitcoin beach” in Lagos, Portugal. (Rodrigo Cardoso/The New York Times)

LAGOS, Portugal — The bitcoin bar Bam Bam Beach, on a nearly empty beach in southwestern Portugal, is the gathering spot.

To get there, you must drive past a boat dock, seaside hotels and apartment buildings, then park near a quiet seafood restaurant and walk along a wooden path that cuts across a sand dune. Yellow flags with the bitcoin symbol move in the wind. are heard talks about cryptocurrencies and a decentralized future.

“People are always in doubt about when to buy and when to sell,” said Didi Taihuttu, a Dutch investor who moved to the city this summer and is one of the owners of Bam Bam Beach. “Our solution to that is to go all-in.”

Didi Taihuttu, center, a cryptocurrency guru and partner at Bam Bam Beach, a popular bar in Meia Praia

Sitting on the sand nearby, Katherin Bestandig, another regular at the bar, declared: “Anything is possible if you are brave.”

The bar and community of about 150 crypto enthusiasts in the city of Lagos they are a bubble of optimism in the midst of what has come to be known as the “cryptocurrency winter”. This summer, cryptocurrencies like the bitcoin and the ether tanked, and crypto firms like experimental bank Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy as fears over the global economy depressed the value of risky assets. Thousands of investors were affected by the collapse. The price of bitcoin, which peaked at more than $68,000 last year, has yet to recover from its 70 percent decline.

But in this seaside idyll, confidence in cryptocurrencies has not dimmed. Every Friday, some twenty visitors from Europe and beyond gather at Bam Bam Beach to share their unwavering faith in digital currencies. His encouragement and positivity endure throughout Portugal and in other cryptocurrencies around the world, such as Puerto Rico and Cyprus.

“We don’t sell,” said Paulo Estevão, a cryptocurrency trader, while having lunch at a restaurant in the Portuguese beach town of Ericeira, where he meets every week with three other friends who invest in cryptocurrencies. He commented that his cryptocurrency portfolio was down 80 percent from its peak, but added: “I will invest more”.

The believers of the crypto world who come to Bam Bam Beach confirm that they will continue to invest in cryptocurrencies despite the sharp drop in their price in recent months

In Europe, Portugal has emerged as one of the largest hubs for digital currency investors and enthusiasts. Many crypto supporters came to this country because the government does not tax earnings derived from virtual currencies, unlike Italy and France. It also helps that the weather is beautiful, the cost of living is low, and residency is easy to obtain. Vanguard Properties, a real estate company in Portugal, indicated that it had sold at least 10 luxury properties to “crypto families” since last year. (Sifted.eu had already reported on these sales).

In coastal cities like Ericeira and Lagos, shops and restaurants demonstrate their acceptance of digital currencies by allowing bitcoin payments. Lisbon, the capital, has become an incubator for crypto startups like Utrust, a cryptocurrency payment platform, and Immunefi, a company that identifies security vulnerabilities in decentralized networks.

“Portugal should be the Silicon Valley of bitcoin”Taihuttu proclaimed. “It has all the ingredients.”

However, the Portuguese government could undermine the country’s status as a cryptocurrency hub. In May, Fernando Medina, the finance minister, mentioned that the government was considering taxing cryptocurrency income as it does ordinary income and “intends to legislate in this area.” A decision could be known next month, when Portugal publishes its annual budget.

The finance minister declined to comment on the government’s plans.

For now, Portugal remains popular with bulls and novice traders trying to use cryptocurrency investments to travel and live without traditional employment. With the money they made when the valuations of digital currencies went through the roof in recent years, this group has made Portugal a meeting point.

Many people in Lagos have come to the Bam Bam Beach bar, inspired by Confused, 44 years old. In 2017, she sold almost all of his belongings in the Netherlands to invest in bitcoin. Back then, the price of a single bitcoin was around $900, compared to $19,000 today. Then, together with his wife and his three daughters, who have not been in a formal schooling system since 2017, he traveled to 40 countries, recording his every step on social media. They called themselves “the bitcoin family”.

When the media started covering his family’s story, the following of Taihuttu’s social media accounts skyrocketed, making him an influencer and source of investment advice. A documentary film crew has followed him on and off for the past 18 months. This summer, he settled in Portugal and soon became something of an ambassador for his crypto industry.

Among its objectives is to convert half beachthe beach where Bam Bam Beach is located, in the “playa del bitcoin”. He is looking for a property near there to create a community of believers.

Almost everyone present at Bam Bam Beach they had a history of being scammed or losing money in events like the collapse of Mt. Gox, a cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy in 2014, following huge unjustified losses of bitcoin.

If the price of digital currencies does not recover, “a lot of them will have to go back to work,” Clinton Donnelly, a US tax attorney specializing in cryptocurrencies, said of some of those present at Bam Bam Beach.

Still, Donnelly and other regulars at the bar said their faith in cryptocurrencies remained intact.

Thomas Roessler, dressed in a black bitcoin T-shirt and holding a beer “inspired by” the cryptocurrency, said he had come to town with his wife and two young children to decide whether they wanted to move to Portugal from Germany. He first invested in bitcoin in 2014 and more recently sold a small rental apartment in Germany to further invest.

Roessler was concerned about the drop in the value of cryptocurrencies, but stated that he was convinced that the market would recover. If he moved to Portugal he would be able to pay less in taxes and give his family the opportunity to buy affordable housing in a place with a warm climate, he said. He visited the bar to learn from other people who had already made that decision.

“We haven’t met many people who live like this,” Roessler recounted before buying another round of drinks and paying for it with bitcoin.