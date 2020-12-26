Entertainment

On the day of Christmas, the UNESCO chief remembered the ‘Geeta’, said – the essence of this book will bring a ray of hope

New Delhi: UNESCO Director General Audrey Edule has expressed the hope that the essence of Bhagavad Gita will bring a ray of hope for 2021 as the soul is immortal. Also Read – NCERT in collaboration with UNESCO has prepared ‘Cyber ​​Security Handbook’, will help protect students from cyberbullying

He tweeted, “This year is also the Gita Jayanti on Christmas day, 55 days ago on this day Gita was preached. ‘The soul is immortal, it cannot be burned or dried. It is hoped that this essence of the Gita of the soul remaining immortal will bring a new ray of hope for 2021. ” Also Read – International Tolerance Day: International Tolerance Day Today, know why we celebrate these days

He wrote, “Geeta Jayanti 2020 and Merry Christmas. Bhagavad Gita is a rich book of literature and a repository of knowledge. It is also one of the books translated with the help of UNESCO. ” Also Read – India gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani propaganda on Ayodhya, Kashmir, said – Pakistan felt the disease of condemnation

The Ministry of Education has also tweeted, “As UNESCO’s Honorable Director General Audrey Edule has kept the dialogue between Arjun and Krishna in the right light, let us all together welcome 2021 with new hopes and love.”

