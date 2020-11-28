On the farmers movement, Rahul Gandhi said – the fight will continue till the agricultural laws are withdrawn

new Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that raising voice against injustice is not a crime, but a duty. This fight will continue till the agricultural laws are withdrawn. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Raising voice against injustice is not a crime but a duty. The FIR lodged by the police of Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) government will not stifle the strong intentions of the farmers. This fight will continue till the agricultural laws are withdrawn. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances to farmers – Government of India ready to talk before December 3

Rahul shared the cutting of a newspaper with the tweet, which said that the police have registered a case against thousands of protesting farmers for removing police barricades. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader shared a picture, in which a policeman is seen rubbing sticks on the farmer. While sharing the picture, the Congress leader targeted the central government. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are present on the borders of Delhi, Opposition said – Government give big ground

Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a very sad picture. Our slogan was Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, but the ego of the Modi government pitted them against each other. it’s very dangerous.” Let us know that for the last several days, the farmers are stuck on the border of Delhi. Farmers are demanding withdrawal of agricultural laws. The central government has said that it is ready to talk to the farmers. Also Read – Delhi Government said- Farmers should not be put in jail, let them come to Delhi