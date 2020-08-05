On the first anniversary of the abrogation of Section 370, Kashmiris organized some such fair, Pakistanis responded

Handwara: Hundreds of Gurjars, Bakarwals and other Kashmiris from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara are celebrating the first anniversary of the removal of special state status of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, rejecting the efforts of Pakistan for making false statements regarding the removal of Article 370. Fair held. The two-day annual fair started on Monday saw a crowd of people. The fair has been organized with great pomp. On the first day of the fair, competitions such as horse racing, sheep grazing, tug of war and wood chopping were organized. During this summer, people from various Gurjar, Bakarwal communities living in grasslands participated actively. Also Read – Lupine launches Kovid-19 drug ‘Covihalt’ in India market, know the price of a pill

A veterinary and medical camp was also organized by the local National Rifles Unit at the request of senior members of the community. During this period, a total of 679 patients including 49 children were treated by doctors and given free medicines. The Veterinary Camp provided medical assistance to 135 animals.

It was organized by the unit of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was among the five security forces personnel killed during an encounter with militants in North Kashmir. Ashutosh Sharma was the second commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles who lost his life while fighting terrorism in May this year.

On Tuesday, the second day of the fair, the audience enjoyed folk songs performed by the Gurjar community, patriotic songs, dances and village games by local children, besides dancing and karate performances by the Handwara Kudu Association. The event ended with a speech by the national anthem and community elders thanking the army for their support.