On the first day of 2021, special aarti took place in the morning at Assi Ghat in Kashi, see VIDEO

new Delhi: The new year has started. People are immersed in celebrations. At the same time, people have welcomed the new year in their own style. Someone is having a party Someone has seen the sun in the morning, and someone has worshiped at religious places and is welcoming the new year and wishing good.

New Year has been welcomed in a different style in Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh. Aarti was performed on the first day of 2021 at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. Special Aarti was performed at this famous Assi Ghat in Kashi with chanting. The New Year has been welcomed on the banks of the virtuous Salila Ganga with the mantras of the Vedas. Worshiped health for the new year by performing Aarti.

Not only aarti, worship was also done at other religious places. The bells of temples, Ajan from the temple, Prayers in the churches, Sabad Kirtan are heard in the gurudwaras all over the country.

Many people are immersed in celebrations on the occasion of New Year. Having a party Although there were restrictions in many places due to Corona, but even then people are celebrating their own way. PM Modi also congratulated the nation and wished for good health.