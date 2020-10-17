On the incidents of rape, Akhilesh Yadav said- ‘Romeo squad’ missing, now the same situation will happen for ‘Mission Shakti’

Lucknow: Incidents of misbehavior with daughters are coming to light in Uttar Pradesh. Now former CM Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the Yogi government on this matter. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a hard line on the mission power of the Yogi government. Akhilesh said that Romeo squad is missing. The same mission is to be of power. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut shared the video and wrote – Roughly beat the skin

Akhilesh Yadav said that it is unfortunate for daughters to live respectfully in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. There is no restriction on the incidents of misdemeanors that happen to him. As the Chief Minister has taken days above three and a half years, the claim of zero tolerance towards his crime has turned into a big zero. Also Read – Cruelty with a woman in front of a five-year-old child, after gang-rape, both were thrown into the river, innocent died

His Romeo squad is missing, now on the go, the Chief Minister is going to run the alleged mission power campaign to choose the role model. Its fate also has to be the same, which has been so far due to their promises and instructions. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Priests’ family refused funeral, placed before Gehlot government

He said that how many Hathras, Ballia, Jhansi, Balrampur and Barabanki cases will be repeated. In all these cases, the policy of police and administration has been covered in the cases of rape of girl child. Vandalistic acts of girls are the extent of inhumanity, condemnable and shameful.

(Input agency)