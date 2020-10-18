On the issue of women safety, Priyanka Gandhi asked the Yogi government, asked- Mission is to save daughter or else …

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi have taken a dig at the Yogi government on the increasing cases of female crimes. Now Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the Congress party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday over the alleged ruckus by the BJP MLA and his son at midnight at a police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Also Read – UP News: As per the conspiracy to grab the land, the priest had shot himself, police arrested 7

Priyanka questioned the Chief Minister on Twitter, “Will the UP CM tell which mission it is under. Save the daughter or save the criminal. ”Along with this, he has also shared the news of ‘Bawal’ by the BJP MLA and his son at a police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Also Read – Ballia Shooting Case: UP STF arrested Dhirendra, the main accused in the Ballia firing

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the mission ‘Mission Shakti’ to protect women and girls on the Navratri festival. Also Read – UP: Police revealed, Gonda priest was involved with sarpanch and Mahant in plotting attack on himself

Reacting to Priyanka’s tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President and Legislative Council member Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “Priyanka Gandhi is attacking the government for the state’s events in order to build her activism in Uttar Pradesh, but the way women empowerment And the work of development framework and unemployment is being done in the state, they are not noticed. “

Rahul and Priyanka tweeted against the state government and also tagged media reports claiming that a BJP MLA, her son and her supporters took the accused from harassment of a woman from police custody on Saturday went. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “How it started: Save the daughter”. And how’s it going: Save the culprit. “

Priyanka tweeted, sharing a news report in the media on the incident, “Will the UP CM tell which mission it is under. Save daughter or save criminal.

Significantly, the Congress is continuously putting the state government in the dock by allegedly increasing crimes against women in the state. These include the recent case of alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras.