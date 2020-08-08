On the middle road, the husband publicly cut off the neck of the wife, reached the police station and spoke and killed her.

New Delhi: Near the Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple of Brahmapur police station in Buxar district of Bihar, a brutal husband killed his wife with a sharp weapon and strangled her on the middle road. After running the incident, he ran towards the crowd gathered there with arms. After the murder of his wife, he created a furore for a while and then ran to the police station and said that I killed him, saying that he surrendered. The incident is on Friday morning. The accused was identified as Alagu Yadav, a resident of Brahmapur West Tola, while Chandni Devi, 35, was his wife. Also Read – Corona Blast in Bihar: 2,986 new cases were reported in a day, so far more than 50 thousand people have become victims of the virus

It is said that Chandni used to work in Kumar Mall of Brahmapur and due to the lockdown the mall is closed now but she reached there in the morning with some work. Her husband was waiting for her arrival before ambush and as soon as Chadni reached there, she started attacking him with a sharp weapon. During this, Vashi cut off the wife's neck. Seeing this incident, some local people tried to apprehend him, so he ran towards the people with arms. After this, he rushed to Brahmapur police station and handed himself over to the police.

According to the information received from the local people, both of these were married about 15 years ago. After marriage, the dispute between the two started and the matter of dispute reached the court too. Later, the husband and wife started living separately. Where the husband lives in his ancestral house in West Tola, the wife lived in a rented house in East Tola with her 10-year-old daughter.

While the deceased Chandni used to work in Kumar Mall to earn a living, the accused also used to work in Delhi, but he came back to the village after leaving work in lockdown. Station head Nirmal Kumar said that the accused is being questioned, the family members of the girl have also been called.